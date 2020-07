395 Fort Washington AVENUE

Amenities

WE HAVE MULTIPLE 1BEDS AND 2BEDS, AND ONE 3 BED CURRENTLY ON THE MARKET. MULTIPLE DIFFERENT LAYOUTS AND FINISHES. Call Gifty Muniz for Open house access 646-245-2028LOCATION: Fort Washington Btw 177 & 178Close to the A trainHUGE LAYOUT! LARGE ROOMS, TONS OF LIGHTAPARTMENT:Huge 3 Bedroom* Huge Living Room* Amazing Sunlight* Hard Wood floors* King Sized Bedroom* Massive Closet Space!! Give Manhattan Mini Storage a run for their moneyBUILDING:* Elevator Building* 6th Floor* Heat and hot water included* A train right outside bldgNET PRICE ADVERTISED**AFTER 3 MONTHS FREE ON 12 OR 6 MONTHS FREE ON 24 MONTH LEASE$4152.29 Gross Price*TENANTS TAKES 3 FULL FREE MONTHS AND PAYS $4152.29 FOR 8 MONTHS OUT OF THE 12. 1ST MONTHS RENT PAID AT LEASE SIGNING* CHRISTIE217598