Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets elevator

Call Gifty Muniz for Open house access 646-245-2028SPACIOUS STUDIO NO FEE - NEW - BRAND NEW RENOVATION- CONDO FINISH - NO FEE -HUDSON HEIGHTSThe unit has gone through a full renovation-floors - Hardwood through outBathrooms - subway tile, modern fixtureskitchen- stainless steel appliancesbedrooms and closets- Tons of space!*NO BROKER FEE ON 12-24 MONTH LEASE**NET PRICE ADVERTISED* $1868.17 GROSS PRICESubway Line - A train right in front of building. 1 block to broadway - restaurants and shoppingpics are from a different unit that is very similar. New pics coming soon CHRISTIE217907