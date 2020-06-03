38 West 83rd Street

Amenities

Five Star Luxury townhouse right off Central Park West!! Come see this magnificent two bedroom / two bathroom apartment with unique state of the art design. This enormous floor-through, rarely available, parlour-level apartment has a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an enormous bedroom facing the beautiful tree lined street, large living room for entertaining with high ceilings, working fireplace and two white marble bathrooms with soaking tubs. As well, you have washer/dryer in unit, for the utmost convenience! You also have abundant closet space, a warm and inviting dining area, and the north and south exposures allow outstanding sunlight throughout the apartment.