All apartments in New York
Find more places like 38 West 83rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
38 West 83rd Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:19 PM

38 West 83rd Street

38 West 83rd Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

38 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Five Star Luxury townhouse right off Central Park West!! Come see this magnificent two bedroom / two bathroom apartment with unique state of the art design. This enormous floor-through, rarely available, parlour-level apartment has a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, an enormous bedroom facing the beautiful tree lined street, large living room for entertaining with high ceilings, working fireplace and two white marble bathrooms with soaking tubs. As well, you have washer/dryer in unit, for the utmost convenience! You also have abundant closet space, a warm and inviting dining area, and the north and south exposures allow outstanding sunlight throughout the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 West 83rd Street have any available units?
38 West 83rd Street has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 West 83rd Street have?
Some of 38 West 83rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 West 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
38 West 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 West 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 38 West 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 38 West 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 38 West 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 38 West 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 West 83rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 West 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 38 West 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 38 West 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 38 West 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38 West 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 West 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 38 West 83rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity