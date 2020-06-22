All apartments in New York
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

38 Morton Street

38 Morton Street · No Longer Available
Location

38 Morton Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Amazing junior one bedroom with high ceilings and separate windowed kitchen. Two large windows in the living room face on to Morton Street, one of the most picturesque streets in the West Village. The apartment has incredible natural sunlight, hardwood floors throughout, three large closets and a spacious, windowed bathroom. 38 Morton Street is a well maintained, intimate 5 story rental property with 16 units, a full time super located on a beautiful tree-lined block. Right in heart of the West Village only one block from the 1 subway line and just minutes for the A B C D E F & M lines at West 4th Street, it's incredibly conveniently located with easy access to transportation as well as some of the most popular and sought-after restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Morton Street have any available units?
38 Morton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 38 Morton Street currently offering any rent specials?
38 Morton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Morton Street pet-friendly?
No, 38 Morton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 38 Morton Street offer parking?
No, 38 Morton Street does not offer parking.
Does 38 Morton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Morton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Morton Street have a pool?
No, 38 Morton Street does not have a pool.
Does 38 Morton Street have accessible units?
No, 38 Morton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Morton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Morton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Morton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Morton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
