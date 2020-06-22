Amenities

Amazing junior one bedroom with high ceilings and separate windowed kitchen. Two large windows in the living room face on to Morton Street, one of the most picturesque streets in the West Village. The apartment has incredible natural sunlight, hardwood floors throughout, three large closets and a spacious, windowed bathroom. 38 Morton Street is a well maintained, intimate 5 story rental property with 16 units, a full time super located on a beautiful tree-lined block. Right in heart of the West Village only one block from the 1 subway line and just minutes for the A B C D E F & M lines at West 4th Street, it's incredibly conveniently located with easy access to transportation as well as some of the most popular and sought-after restaurants.