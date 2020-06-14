Amenities

Spacious high floor two-bedroom apartment available for lease. 15A is a high floor corner unit featuring breathtaking views, northern, eastern & western exposure and a private balcony. This sun filled apartment has everything to offer.Beautiful hardwood floors enrich the ambiance, open eat-in kitchen styled with generous cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Both bedrooms are well-proportioned with excellent closet space. A washer and dryer provide laundry convenience right in the comfort of home. Individually-controlled HVAC in each room.Located at the crossroads of New Yorks dynamic Lower East Side and Soho neighborhoods, 38 Delancey Street is a 17-story, 55-unit condominium overlooking Sara Delano Roosevelt Park. The full-service building offers 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, an onsite parking garage, common roof deck, bicycle storage and storage units (pending on availability).Please contact LISTING AGENTS for showing details and interior videos.BOND New York Properties is a licensed real estate broker that proudly supports equal housing opportunity.