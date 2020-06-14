All apartments in New York
Find more places like 38 Delancey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
38 Delancey Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

38 Delancey Street

38 Delancey Street · (646) 327-8083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Bowery
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

38 Delancey Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
Spacious high floor two-bedroom apartment available for lease. 15A is a high floor corner unit featuring breathtaking views, northern, eastern & western exposure and a private balcony. This sun filled apartment has everything to offer.Beautiful hardwood floors enrich the ambiance, open eat-in kitchen styled with generous cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. Both bedrooms are well-proportioned with excellent closet space. A washer and dryer provide laundry convenience right in the comfort of home. Individually-controlled HVAC in each room.Located at the crossroads of New Yorks dynamic Lower East Side and Soho neighborhoods, 38 Delancey Street is a 17-story, 55-unit condominium overlooking Sara Delano Roosevelt Park. The full-service building offers 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, an onsite parking garage, common roof deck, bicycle storage and storage units (pending on availability).Please contact LISTING AGENTS for showing details and interior videos.BOND New York Properties is a licensed real estate broker that proudly supports equal housing opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Delancey Street have any available units?
38 Delancey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Delancey Street have?
Some of 38 Delancey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Delancey Street currently offering any rent specials?
38 Delancey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Delancey Street pet-friendly?
No, 38 Delancey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 38 Delancey Street offer parking?
Yes, 38 Delancey Street does offer parking.
Does 38 Delancey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Delancey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Delancey Street have a pool?
No, 38 Delancey Street does not have a pool.
Does 38 Delancey Street have accessible units?
No, 38 Delancey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Delancey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Delancey Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 38 Delancey Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity