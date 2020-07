Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex a Perfect Share and Priced To Rent with a Renovated Kitchen with Dishwasher and Hardwood floors High Ceilings Plus a Private Backyard. Guarantors Accepted. Location can not be surpassed, steps to subway, buses, Central Park, and all of the best shopping and dining the West Side has to offer.