37 East 65th Street
Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:31 PM

37 East 65th Street

37 East 65th Street · (718) 879-0234
Location

37 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WoW! THis is an amazing Deal - Madison Ave and 65th street! Spacious one bedroom with the high ceilings and a plenty of closet space. Yes, cute staircase that leads to the spacious living room with a fireplace, modern open concept kitchen with a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances, kitchen isle - would be a great place to throw a party! Pets are welcome. The building is located in the most demanding area close to Central Park, transportation, parks, shopping and exclusionary restaurants. For questions contact Ekaterina or Mark Danich directly. bond1535425

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 East 65th Street have any available units?
37 East 65th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 East 65th Street have?
Some of 37 East 65th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 East 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
37 East 65th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 East 65th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 East 65th Street is pet friendly.
Does 37 East 65th Street offer parking?
No, 37 East 65th Street does not offer parking.
Does 37 East 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 East 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 East 65th Street have a pool?
No, 37 East 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 37 East 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 37 East 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 37 East 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 East 65th Street has units with dishwashers.
