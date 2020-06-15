All apartments in New York
Find more places like 360 Central Park West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
360 Central Park West
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:09 AM

360 Central Park West

360 Central Park West · (212) 836-1037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

360 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11K · Avail. now

$7,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
gym
air conditioning
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
Rarely available triple mint short term designer furnished new two bedroom / two bathroom apartment with Central Park Views!!!This apartment boasts direct eastern views of the park from the great room and the kitchen; the master bedroom faces west with eye pleasing views of townhouse gardens. This home features 5" solid oak floors, central air conditioning, washer & dryer, double-pane Pella windows, the kitchen has Calacatta Caldia counters and backsplash, the master bathroom has floor-to-ceiling Bianco Namibia slab walls and Waterworks fixtures. Beautifully furnished in contemporary/traditional dcor from soup to nuts, just bring your personal touches. Available 2 - 11 months and possibly longer. This is a classic Rosario Candela building that was redesigned by famed architects CetraRuddy and features a full-time doorman. kids play room, a gym,, bike storage and private storage can be arranged for the tenant. Conveniently located on the Upper Westside on the Park with access to all means of public transportation, great shopping - Whole Foods and great restaurants nearby..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Central Park West have any available units?
360 Central Park West has a unit available for $7,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 Central Park West have?
Some of 360 Central Park West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
360 Central Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Central Park West pet-friendly?
No, 360 Central Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 360 Central Park West offer parking?
No, 360 Central Park West does not offer parking.
Does 360 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Central Park West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 360 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 360 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 360 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Central Park West does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 360 Central Park West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity