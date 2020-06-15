360 Central Park West

Amenities

Rarely available triple mint short term designer furnished new two bedroom / two bathroom apartment with Central Park Views!!!This apartment boasts direct eastern views of the park from the great room and the kitchen; the master bedroom faces west with eye pleasing views of townhouse gardens. This home features 5" solid oak floors, central air conditioning, washer & dryer, double-pane Pella windows, the kitchen has Calacatta Caldia counters and backsplash, the master bathroom has floor-to-ceiling Bianco Namibia slab walls and Waterworks fixtures. Beautifully furnished in contemporary/traditional dcor from soup to nuts, just bring your personal touches. Available 2 - 11 months and possibly longer. This is a classic Rosario Candela building that was redesigned by famed architects CetraRuddy and features a full-time doorman. kids play room, a gym,, bike storage and private storage can be arranged for the tenant. Conveniently located on the Upper Westside on the Park with access to all means of public transportation, great shopping - Whole Foods and great restaurants nearby..