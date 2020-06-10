36 Bleecker Street

Amenities

Residence 5A at The Schumacher is a grand scale and dramatic home in NoHo's most coveted building. Originally a four bedroom loft, this stunning apartment was converted to an exceptional three bedroom of outstanding proportions. Sought after prewar details include soaring 12' exposed brick barrel vaulted ceilings, oversized arched wood frame windows, fumed 7.5" wide plank white oak floors and cold rolled blackened steel accents. This meticulously finished apartment has been custom limewashed to perfection by Axel Vervoodt's preferred artisan and includes today's most advanced smart home technology.



Natural light bursts into a sprawling 22' x 34' Great Room, which allows for multiple seating areas, through four oversized windows. Generously sized separate living and dining spaces are easily carved from this impressive room. A custom-made projector and screen provide movie theater quality entertainment from the comfort of your living room. A large adjacent chef's kitchen is appointed with top of the line appliances, Calacatta marble countertops and slab stone island with marble waterfall.



This home is well suited for displaying a prominent art collection from an abundance of wall space in the living areas, expansive foyer and gallery. The massive 31' x 12'7 master bedroom has the same soaring exposed brick barrel vaulted ceilings. Four large windows give way to streaming natural light and overlook a lush courtyard garden by the famed Ken Smith, best known for his spectacularly designed MoMA roof gardens. This opulent room can easily accommodate a separate seating or lounging area. A spacious walk in closet is equipped with custom shelving. This bedroom enjoys access to two en suite Calacatta marble baths. The luxurious corner master bathroom features two windows, a deep soaking tub, double vanity and glass walled steam shower.



There are two additional king sized bedrooms, each with an ensuite bath and vaulted ceilings. The South facing bedroom has been enhanced with an oversized arched wood frame window, custom built-ins for additional storage, and an ensuite windowed bath with Toto washlet. Completing the thoughtfully crafted layout is a powder room, washer/dryer and AV closet off the rear gallery.



The entire home has been outfitted with state-of-the-art audio/video in-wall and invisible speakers, all controlled by a Crestron system linked to a tablet or phone for convenience. Automatic shades are installed in each room.



Formerly a celebrated 1920 Romanesque Revival-style print atelier, the Schumacher was re-envisioned to a full service luxury condominium with only 20 units. Now recognized as one of the most premier buildings in the neighborhood with the highest degree of service and exhaustive protocols to ensure sustained cleanliness. Amenities include 24/7 doorman concierge, fitness center, children's playroom, and a beautiful roof deck.