New York, NY
36 Bleecker Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

36 Bleecker Street

36 Bleecker Street · (212) 913-9061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012
NoHo

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$37,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
pool
media room
Residence 5A at The Schumacher is a grand scale and dramatic home in NoHo's most coveted building. Originally a four bedroom loft, this stunning apartment was converted to an exceptional three bedroom of outstanding proportions. Sought after prewar details include soaring 12' exposed brick barrel vaulted ceilings, oversized arched wood frame windows, fumed 7.5" wide plank white oak floors and cold rolled blackened steel accents. This meticulously finished apartment has been custom limewashed to perfection by Axel Vervoodt's preferred artisan and includes today's most advanced smart home technology.

Natural light bursts into a sprawling 22' x 34' Great Room, which allows for multiple seating areas, through four oversized windows. Generously sized separate living and dining spaces are easily carved from this impressive room. A custom-made projector and screen provide movie theater quality entertainment from the comfort of your living room. A large adjacent chef's kitchen is appointed with top of the line appliances, Calacatta marble countertops and slab stone island with marble waterfall.

This home is well suited for displaying a prominent art collection from an abundance of wall space in the living areas, expansive foyer and gallery. The massive 31' x 12'7 master bedroom has the same soaring exposed brick barrel vaulted ceilings. Four large windows give way to streaming natural light and overlook a lush courtyard garden by the famed Ken Smith, best known for his spectacularly designed MoMA roof gardens. This opulent room can easily accommodate a separate seating or lounging area. A spacious walk in closet is equipped with custom shelving. This bedroom enjoys access to two en suite Calacatta marble baths. The luxurious corner master bathroom features two windows, a deep soaking tub, double vanity and glass walled steam shower.

There are two additional king sized bedrooms, each with an ensuite bath and vaulted ceilings. The South facing bedroom has been enhanced with an oversized arched wood frame window, custom built-ins for additional storage, and an ensuite windowed bath with Toto washlet. Completing the thoughtfully crafted layout is a powder room, washer/dryer and AV closet off the rear gallery.

The entire home has been outfitted with state-of-the-art audio/video in-wall and invisible speakers, all controlled by a Crestron system linked to a tablet or phone for convenience. Automatic shades are installed in each room.

Formerly a celebrated 1920 Romanesque Revival-style print atelier, the Schumacher was re-envisioned to a full service luxury condominium with only 20 units. Now recognized as one of the most premier buildings in the neighborhood with the highest degree of service and exhaustive protocols to ensure sustained cleanliness. Amenities include 24/7 doorman concierge, fitness center, children's playroom, and a beautiful roof deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Bleecker Street have any available units?
36 Bleecker Street has a unit available for $37,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Bleecker Street have?
Some of 36 Bleecker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Bleecker Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 Bleecker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Bleecker Street pet-friendly?
No, 36 Bleecker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 36 Bleecker Street offer parking?
No, 36 Bleecker Street does not offer parking.
Does 36 Bleecker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Bleecker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Bleecker Street have a pool?
Yes, 36 Bleecker Street has a pool.
Does 36 Bleecker Street have accessible units?
No, 36 Bleecker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Bleecker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Bleecker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
