350 E 54th Street

Place your furniture and enjoy your walks along the East river. Great location for this very special, completely renovated large open and bright pre-war studio with alcove, foyer and separate updated kitchen with D/w & room for a small table and south facing window. in Fresh paint & 9 Ft. Ceilings with hardwood floors & highhats make it feel even larger than the generous 550sf. Bathroom is beautifully updated and has a window. Investors- Renting allowed. Sutton Place Area is one of the most desirable in East midtown. Near UN, MoMA and Central Park. Lively area yet one of the quietest neighborhoods in NYC. updated Mid-rise building with Live-in super, an elevator, FIOS. and laundry in building. This is a small condo complex with 59 units on 6 floors. . Close to the E, M, 4, 5 and 6 Subways. And just blocks to wonderul shopping and nightlife. Extremely low common charges and low NYC taxes. A must see! https://youtu.be/cur7ESX22KY