All apartments in New York
Find more places like 350 E 54th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
350 E 54th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:55 AM

350 E 54th Street

350 East 54th Street · (914) 262-1931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

350 East 54th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5F · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Place your furniture and enjoy your walks along the East river. Great location for this very special, completely renovated large open and bright pre-war studio with alcove, foyer and separate updated kitchen with D/w & room for a small table and south facing window. in Fresh paint & 9 Ft. Ceilings with hardwood floors & highhats make it feel even larger than the generous 550sf. Bathroom is beautifully updated and has a window. Investors- Renting allowed. Sutton Place Area is one of the most desirable in East midtown. Near UN, MoMA and Central Park. Lively area yet one of the quietest neighborhoods in NYC. updated Mid-rise building with Live-in super, an elevator, FIOS. and laundry in building. This is a small condo complex with 59 units on 6 floors. . Close to the E, M, 4, 5 and 6 Subways. And just blocks to wonderul shopping and nightlife. Extremely low common charges and low NYC taxes. A must see! https://youtu.be/cur7ESX22KY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 E 54th Street have any available units?
350 E 54th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 E 54th Street have?
Some of 350 E 54th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 E 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 E 54th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 E 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 E 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 350 E 54th Street offer parking?
No, 350 E 54th Street does not offer parking.
Does 350 E 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 E 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 E 54th Street have a pool?
No, 350 E 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 E 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 350 E 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 E 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 E 54th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 350 E 54th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity