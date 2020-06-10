All apartments in New York
Find more places like 35 West 90th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
35 West 90th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

35 West 90th Street

35 West 90th Street · (212) 317-3672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

35 West 90th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5F · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Apartment 5F at the Classic Art Deco landmark 1931 Central Park co-op 35 West 90th Street is the lovely, spacious and peaceful one bedroom home you have been searching for.

Resplendent with original character and pre-war detail, you arrive at one of the most dramatic entry galleries around- an 8 by 12 foot dining foyer with wrought iron railings leading to a grand, sunken living room with gleaming, refinished original basket-weave polished oak floors, a carved stone decorative fireplace mantel and a bank of casement windows.

The 15 foot long gallery- with space for a home office- leads to the renovated windowed kitchen with granite counters and white cabinets, and the renovated, windowed all-white bathroom with pedestal sink and porcelain tub.

The corner, king-sized master bedroom with walk-in closet must be seen to be believed- a double bank of casement windows framing townhouse garden views- possibly the most serenely restorative bedroom you will ever find.

35 West 90th Street is an impeccably maintained high Art Deco 1931 co-operative that offers a 24 hour doorman, gorgeous wood-paneled lobby, personal and bike storage, modern laundry facilities, live-in resident manager, is one minute away from Central Park's Reservoir, and in close proximity to two subway lines, bus lines, dining and shopping.

Please note, pets are not permitted by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 West 90th Street have any available units?
35 West 90th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 West 90th Street have?
Some of 35 West 90th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 West 90th Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 West 90th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 West 90th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 West 90th Street is pet friendly.
Does 35 West 90th Street offer parking?
No, 35 West 90th Street does not offer parking.
Does 35 West 90th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 West 90th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 West 90th Street have a pool?
No, 35 West 90th Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 West 90th Street have accessible units?
No, 35 West 90th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 West 90th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 West 90th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 35 West 90th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity