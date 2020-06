Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

video available upon requestA beautiful 1 Bedroom right off Riverside Drive.Welcome home to a charming brownstone apartment! with 2 spacious lofts (one is in the bedroom and one is in the living room) for storage or sleeping.Well maintained and nicely renovated #4A is a bright, feel good apartment!This is a smoke free buildingSorry no pets