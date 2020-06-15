345 West 14th Street

Amenities

Welcome to this 1,301 square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. With Northern and Western exposures, this corner unit enjoys amazing light and open views of Chelsea. This home greets you with its large living and dining area adjacent to its open kitchen. The master bedroom is a generous size and features a large walk-in closet as well as an en suite, Spanish Travertine Marble covered bathroom with two sinks, a Clarke soaking tub and a separate rainfall shower.This home features high end finishes throughout, including 7 inch wide Austrian white oak plank floors, double-paned high performance Albertini windows with solar shades, artisan-crafted kitchen that includes custom oak millwork, Wolf appliances, Honed Absolute Black granite countertops, monolithic backsplash and Dornbracht fixtures as well as a 27 Sub-Zero refrigerator, freezer and ice maker. The apartment also features a separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Individual heating and cooling with Daikin three-pipe split HVAC system. Built in 2014, 345Meatpacking is a boutique luxurious condominium with only 37 units and 11 stories. The building has a 24 hour doorman/concierge, gym, roof deck, and bicycle room