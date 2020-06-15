All apartments in New York
Find more places like 345 West 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
345 West 14th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

345 West 14th Street

345 West 14th Street · (212) 381-3329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

345 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10014
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8D · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Welcome to this 1,301 square foot 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. With Northern and Western exposures, this corner unit enjoys amazing light and open views of Chelsea. This home greets you with its large living and dining area adjacent to its open kitchen. The master bedroom is a generous size and features a large walk-in closet as well as an en suite, Spanish Travertine Marble covered bathroom with two sinks, a Clarke soaking tub and a separate rainfall shower.This home features high end finishes throughout, including 7 inch wide Austrian white oak plank floors, double-paned high performance Albertini windows with solar shades, artisan-crafted kitchen that includes custom oak millwork, Wolf appliances, Honed Absolute Black granite countertops, monolithic backsplash and Dornbracht fixtures as well as a 27 Sub-Zero refrigerator, freezer and ice maker. The apartment also features a separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Individual heating and cooling with Daikin three-pipe split HVAC system. Built in 2014, 345Meatpacking is a boutique luxurious condominium with only 37 units and 11 stories. The building has a 24 hour doorman/concierge, gym, roof deck, and bicycle room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 West 14th Street have any available units?
345 West 14th Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 West 14th Street have?
Some of 345 West 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
345 West 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 345 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 345 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 345 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 345 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 West 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 345 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 345 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 345 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 345 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 West 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 345 West 14th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity