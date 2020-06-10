All apartments in New York
Find more places like 343 East 76th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
343 East 76th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

343 East 76th Street

343 East 76th Street · (201) 615-5029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

343 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5-D · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Apartment 5D is a charming and spacious South facing, light-filled studio with hardwood floors throughout and private Juliet Balcony. Located in a well maintained Elevator building with live-in super and central laundry room on a quiet tree-lined street on the Upper East Side, this apartment has a very functional layout, great closet space, and Central A/C.

Located right next door to New York Sports Club and within close proximity to Whole Foods as well as an abundance of restaurants and nightlife hot spots.
Transportation is extremely convenient as the Q and 6 trains are located just a few blocks away!

Building offers: Elevator, Laundry Room, and live-in Super. Within a few block radius you have Fairway, Whole Foods, Citarella, Equinox, and many other venues to service for your wellness and shopping needs.
Close to the new 2nd Ave, Q train extension and the 4, 5, 6 86th Street station just a few blocks away will make your commute home a breeze!,Spacious Studio- 1 Month Free, No Fee + $1,000 Security Deposit!This is a spacious studio, this apartment features a bright and spacious layout with hardwood flooring all throughout, high ceilings and flooded with natural light. This unit is beautifully placed on the UES in a elevator & laundry building which also features a laundry room for residents convenience; truly a must see! Pets welcomed! Array Rentals is a collection of unique properties spread throughout Manhattan, each offering a truly unique New York experience. From luxury doorman buildings to loft-style walk-ups, Array Rentals has something for everyone. Visit our site for a complete list of availabilities, Array Rentalshttp://www.arrayrentals.com/ * Rent advestised is net effective for 1 month free on a 12 Mo lease** $1,000 security deposit due at lease signing for qualified applicants only. ***Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 East 76th Street have any available units?
343 East 76th Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 East 76th Street have?
Some of 343 East 76th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 East 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
343 East 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 East 76th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 343 East 76th Street is pet friendly.
Does 343 East 76th Street offer parking?
No, 343 East 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 343 East 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 East 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 East 76th Street have a pool?
No, 343 East 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 343 East 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 343 East 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 343 East 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 East 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 343 East 76th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity