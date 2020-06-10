343 East 76th Street

Amenities

Apartment 5D is a charming and spacious South facing, light-filled studio with hardwood floors throughout and private Juliet Balcony. Located in a well maintained Elevator building with live-in super and central laundry room on a quiet tree-lined street on the Upper East Side, this apartment has a very functional layout, great closet space, and Central A/C.



Located right next door to New York Sports Club and within close proximity to Whole Foods as well as an abundance of restaurants and nightlife hot spots.

Transportation is extremely convenient as the Q and 6 trains are located just a few blocks away!



Building offers: Elevator, Laundry Room, and live-in Super. Within a few block radius you have Fairway, Whole Foods, Citarella, Equinox, and many other venues to service for your wellness and shopping needs.

Close to the new 2nd Ave, Q train extension and the 4, 5, 6 86th Street station just a few blocks away will make your commute home a breeze!