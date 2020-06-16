340 West 86th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym bike storage hot tub

Got Books? Need Space? Super cool and dramatic loft-like Downtown-style condo offers prime Upper West Side locale, steps to Riverside Park and 2 short blocks to the #1 subway line. Configured with a master bedroom suite on one side of the home and two additional bedrooms on the other allow for flexible living. New in apartment Laundry for your convenience. Family room? Office?



This professionally designed space has plenty of open space to spare. And book storage? WOW! There are two spa-like, tastefully renovated bathrooms, tall ceilings, plenty of closet space, soothing northerly light and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.



The building has a full-time doorman, bike room, rooftop terrace, fitness room, and possible storage. See it and you'll want it.