All apartments in New York
Find more places like 340 West 86th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
340 West 86th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

340 West 86th Street

340 West 86th Street · (516) 359-2930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

340 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-BE · Avail. now

$8,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
doorman
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
hot tub
Got Books? Need Space? Super cool and dramatic loft-like Downtown-style condo offers prime Upper West Side locale, steps to Riverside Park and 2 short blocks to the #1 subway line. Configured with a master bedroom suite on one side of the home and two additional bedrooms on the other allow for flexible living. New in apartment Laundry for your convenience. Family room? Office?

This professionally designed space has plenty of open space to spare. And book storage? WOW! There are two spa-like, tastefully renovated bathrooms, tall ceilings, plenty of closet space, soothing northerly light and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

The building has a full-time doorman, bike room, rooftop terrace, fitness room, and possible storage. See it and you'll want it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 West 86th Street have any available units?
340 West 86th Street has a unit available for $8,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 West 86th Street have?
Some of 340 West 86th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 West 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
340 West 86th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 West 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 340 West 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 340 West 86th Street offer parking?
No, 340 West 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 340 West 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 West 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 West 86th Street have a pool?
No, 340 West 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 340 West 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 340 West 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 340 West 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 West 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 340 West 86th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity