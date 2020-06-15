340 EAST 9TH STREET

Amenities
East Village prime! Renovated 2 bed / 2 bath.
Gut renovated true 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom. Featuring two queen sized bedrooms, great closet space, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and two full baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, gushing with natural light. Just off of 9th street and 2nd Ave! Close to everything: Major transportation, shopping, learning centers, fine dining, Union Square. Lower East, Gramercy, Union Square, Trader Joe's, Whole foods and so much more...