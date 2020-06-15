All apartments in New York
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

340 EAST 9TH STREET

340 East 9th Street · (646) 600-4838
Location

340 East 9th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
East Village prime! Renovated 2 bed / 2 bath.

Gut renovated true 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom. Featuring two queen sized bedrooms, great closet space, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and two full baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, gushing with natural light. Just off of 9th street and 2nd Ave! Close to everything: Major transportation, shopping, learning centers, fine dining, Union Square. Lower East, Gramercy, Union Square, Trader Joe's, Whole foods and so much more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 EAST 9TH STREET have any available units?
340 EAST 9TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 EAST 9TH STREET have?
Some of 340 EAST 9TH STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 EAST 9TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
340 EAST 9TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 EAST 9TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 340 EAST 9TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 340 EAST 9TH STREET offer parking?
No, 340 EAST 9TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 340 EAST 9TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 EAST 9TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 EAST 9TH STREET have a pool?
No, 340 EAST 9TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 340 EAST 9TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 340 EAST 9TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 340 EAST 9TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 EAST 9TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
