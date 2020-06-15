Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly dog park gym playground

Level up in this spacious studio in Manhattan's Yorkville neighborhood on the Upper East Side! This sunny walkup apartment features multiple closets, recently renovated hardwood floors, and a full bathtub.



340 East 83rd Street is a classic co-op located on a tree-lined street serviced by bars, cafes, and pizza shops. Bordered by 1st and 2nd Avenues, both of which offer numerous dining, shopping, and nightlife options, you'll enjoy close access to nearby grocery options in Whole Foods, Gristedes, and Fairway. Sorry, this building does not allow pets.



Conveniently located near the newly renovated Q Line at 86th St, and a short walk to the 4/5/6 lines at 86th Street and Lexington, with NYC Ferry service at E. 90th St that takes you to Wall Street, Long Island City, Astoria, and beyond, you'll love Yorktown's easy connections to the rest of the City.not to mention Central Park!



Carl Schurz Park, on Yorkville's eastern border, is also 'a little slice of Central Park' offering dog runs, scenic views of the East River and the Roosevelt Island Lighthouse, bike paths, playgrounds, and shaded pathways great for a workout or summer stroll.