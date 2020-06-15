All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 AM

340 East 83rd Street

340 East 83rd Street · (917) 324-0906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

340 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
Level up in this spacious studio in Manhattan's Yorkville neighborhood on the Upper East Side! This sunny walkup apartment features multiple closets, recently renovated hardwood floors, and a full bathtub.

340 East 83rd Street is a classic co-op located on a tree-lined street serviced by bars, cafes, and pizza shops. Bordered by 1st and 2nd Avenues, both of which offer numerous dining, shopping, and nightlife options, you'll enjoy close access to nearby grocery options in Whole Foods, Gristedes, and Fairway. Sorry, this building does not allow pets.

Conveniently located near the newly renovated Q Line at 86th St, and a short walk to the 4/5/6 lines at 86th Street and Lexington, with NYC Ferry service at E. 90th St that takes you to Wall Street, Long Island City, Astoria, and beyond, you'll love Yorktown's easy connections to the rest of the City.not to mention Central Park!

Carl Schurz Park, on Yorkville's eastern border, is also 'a little slice of Central Park' offering dog runs, scenic views of the East River and the Roosevelt Island Lighthouse, bike paths, playgrounds, and shaded pathways great for a workout or summer stroll.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 East 83rd Street have any available units?
340 East 83rd Street has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 East 83rd Street have?
Some of 340 East 83rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 East 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
340 East 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 East 83rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 East 83rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 340 East 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 340 East 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 340 East 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 East 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 East 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 340 East 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 340 East 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 340 East 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 340 East 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 East 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
