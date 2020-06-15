All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

340 East 77th Street

340 E 77th St · (516) 314-6309
Location

340 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Pre-war charm in a prime location! This sunny and bright studio is located on a quiet tree-lined street, in a coveted East 70s location. The unit features hardwood floors throughout and plenty of pre-war detail. The living space boasts a decorative fireplace, 2 north-facing picturesque windows, a large customized closet with overhead storage and a through the wall A/C. A separate kitchen includes a GE Profile Advantium 120 Above-the-Cooktop Oven, stainless steel dishwasher, 2 burner cooktop and generous counter and cabinet space. The spacious bathroom has ample storage space with a linen closet, medicine cabinet and under the sink storage. Located on the second floor of a historic townhouse. The building's features include renovated windowed hallways with exposed brick and a newly renovated on-site residents' laundry room. A great value, this modern apartment captures the feel of old New York.

Digital viewings only - please refer to photos & video. Additional photos and video available upon request.

Please Note: Photos provided show the apartment in its current condition, virtually staged and with the furniture virtually removed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 East 77th Street have any available units?
340 East 77th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 East 77th Street have?
Some of 340 East 77th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
340 East 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 340 East 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 340 East 77th Street offer parking?
No, 340 East 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 340 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 East 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 East 77th Street have a pool?
No, 340 East 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 340 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 340 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 340 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 East 77th Street has units with dishwashers.
