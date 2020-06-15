340 East 77th Street

Amenities

Pre-war charm in a prime location! This sunny and bright studio is located on a quiet tree-lined street, in a coveted East 70s location. The unit features hardwood floors throughout and plenty of pre-war detail. The living space boasts a decorative fireplace, 2 north-facing picturesque windows, a large customized closet with overhead storage and a through the wall A/C. A separate kitchen includes a GE Profile Advantium 120 Above-the-Cooktop Oven, stainless steel dishwasher, 2 burner cooktop and generous counter and cabinet space. The spacious bathroom has ample storage space with a linen closet, medicine cabinet and under the sink storage. Located on the second floor of a historic townhouse. The building's features include renovated windowed hallways with exposed brick and a newly renovated on-site residents' laundry room. A great value, this modern apartment captures the feel of old New York.



Digital viewings only - please refer to photos & video. Additional photos and video available upon request.



Please Note: Photos provided show the apartment in its current condition, virtually staged and with the furniture virtually removed.