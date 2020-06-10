339 East 85th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors gym air conditioning internet access furnished

Lovely studio apartment, on the first floor, in a superb area, with easy access to public transport.

Available immediately. 3 month minimum - can be longer; terms are flexible but no super short term and no summer rentals.



Utilities and wifi included in the rent. 1 month security deposit required to move in.



BUILDING

- Quintessential Upper East Side building on a beautiful tree-lined street.

- Super safe with a buzzer/intercom system for guest entry and double door security

- Laundry in Building. There are also laundromats in the neighborhood.

- Super is on the premises regularly.



NEIGHBORHOOD

- Located only one block from the Q at 86th St, as well as the M86 express and local cross-town bus on 86th St. A few blocks over is the 4, 5, 6, providing easy access to Uptown and Downtown.

- Neighborhood is lively with great restaurants, great museums, like the Met and the Guggenheim, shopping and conveniences.

- 15 min walk to Central Park. 10 minute walk to Carl Schurz Park and the East River Walk.

- Many grocery options: Whole Foods, Fairway all within easy walking distance. Several great health food stores in the area.

- Great gym options too: Equinox and New York Sports Club nearby.



THE APARTMENT

- Almost 600 square foot studio apt.

- Hard wood floors with new light fixtures.

- 2 deep closets

- 2 windows with good natural light

- Space for desk and table. Couch can be brought in.

- Possibility to rent furnished or unfurnished. Security deposit required for furnished, if so.



KITCHEN

- Lots of cabinets.

- Stove top and fridge.



BATHROOM

- Bath and shower.



Amenities:

Air Conditioning

Internet

Laundry inside the building

Pets not allowed

Smoking not permitted.