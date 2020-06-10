339 East 85th Street

Amenities
Lovely studio apartment, on the first floor, in a superb area, with easy access to public transport.
Available immediately. 3 month minimum - can be longer; terms are flexible but no super short term and no summer rentals.
Utilities and wifi included in the rent. 1 month security deposit required to move in.
BUILDING
- Quintessential Upper East Side building on a beautiful tree-lined street.
- Super safe with a buzzer/intercom system for guest entry and double door security
- Laundry in Building. There are also laundromats in the neighborhood.
- Super is on the premises regularly.
NEIGHBORHOOD
- Located only one block from the Q at 86th St, as well as the M86 express and local cross-town bus on 86th St. A few blocks over is the 4, 5, 6, providing easy access to Uptown and Downtown.
- Neighborhood is lively with great restaurants, great museums, like the Met and the Guggenheim, shopping and conveniences.
- 15 min walk to Central Park. 10 minute walk to Carl Schurz Park and the East River Walk.
- Many grocery options: Whole Foods, Fairway all within easy walking distance. Several great health food stores in the area.
- Great gym options too: Equinox and New York Sports Club nearby.
THE APARTMENT
- Almost 600 square foot studio apt.
- Hard wood floors with new light fixtures.
- 2 deep closets
- 2 windows with good natural light
- Space for desk and table. Couch can be brought in.
- Possibility to rent furnished or unfurnished. Security deposit required for furnished, if so.
KITCHEN
- Lots of cabinets.
- Stove top and fridge.
BATHROOM
- Bath and shower.
Amenities:
Air Conditioning
Internet
Laundry inside the building
Pets not allowed
Smoking not permitted.