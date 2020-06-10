All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:34 AM

339 East 85th Street

339 East 85th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

339 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
gym
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Lovely studio apartment, on the first floor, in a superb area, with easy access to public transport.
Available immediately. 3 month minimum - can be longer; terms are flexible but no super short term and no summer rentals.

Utilities and wifi included in the rent. 1 month security deposit required to move in.

BUILDING
- Quintessential Upper East Side building on a beautiful tree-lined street.
- Super safe with a buzzer/intercom system for guest entry and double door security
- Laundry in Building. There are also laundromats in the neighborhood.
- Super is on the premises regularly.

NEIGHBORHOOD
- Located only one block from the Q at 86th St, as well as the M86 express and local cross-town bus on 86th St. A few blocks over is the 4, 5, 6, providing easy access to Uptown and Downtown.
- Neighborhood is lively with great restaurants, great museums, like the Met and the Guggenheim, shopping and conveniences.
- 15 min walk to Central Park. 10 minute walk to Carl Schurz Park and the East River Walk.
- Many grocery options: Whole Foods, Fairway all within easy walking distance. Several great health food stores in the area.
- Great gym options too: Equinox and New York Sports Club nearby.

THE APARTMENT
- Almost 600 square foot studio apt.
- Hard wood floors with new light fixtures.
- 2 deep closets
- 2 windows with good natural light
- Space for desk and table. Couch can be brought in.
- Possibility to rent furnished or unfurnished. Security deposit required for furnished, if so.

KITCHEN
- Lots of cabinets.
- Stove top and fridge.

BATHROOM
- Bath and shower.

Amenities:
Air Conditioning
Internet
Laundry inside the building
Pets not allowed
Smoking not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 East 85th Street have any available units?
339 East 85th Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 339 East 85th Street have?
Some of 339 East 85th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 East 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
339 East 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 East 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 339 East 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 339 East 85th Street offer parking?
No, 339 East 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 339 East 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 East 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 East 85th Street have a pool?
No, 339 East 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 339 East 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 339 East 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 339 East 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 East 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 339 East 85th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

