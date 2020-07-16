338 E 83rd St

Amenities

pet friendly dog park yoga basketball court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court dog park yoga

Amazing STUDIO in YORKVILLE NO FEE! - Property Id: 311086



ou need to see this beautiful Studio Apartment that has plenty of space for a Queen Size bed, small sectional and more! There is ample closet space as well.



Immerse yourself in all the great places the Upper East side has to offer. From Museum Mile to the many parks up and down the neighborhood, like Carl Shurz Park right down the block, maybe set up a picnic or take your dog to the dog park located within. Asphalt Green sports complex only a few blocks away has a variety of different activities including, swimming, yoga, a soccer field and basketball courts to play a pick up game on. The neighborhood has plenty of delicious restaurants and fun bars for a fun night out. New York's number one hospital in the state, New York Presbyterian Hospital, is located not too far away.



One month free on a 12 month lease, available at full asking rent only for leases that start July 15th or earlier.



Net effective rent is advertised Gross Rent $2,000

No Dogs Allowed



