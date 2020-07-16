All apartments in New York
Find more places like 338 E 83rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
338 E 83rd St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

338 E 83rd St

338 East 83rd Street · (347) 721-5061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

338 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1833 · Avail. now

$1,833

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
dog park
yoga
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
yoga
Amazing STUDIO in YORKVILLE NO FEE! - Property Id: 311086

ou need to see this beautiful Studio Apartment that has plenty of space for a Queen Size bed, small sectional and more! There is ample closet space as well.

Immerse yourself in all the great places the Upper East side has to offer. From Museum Mile to the many parks up and down the neighborhood, like Carl Shurz Park right down the block, maybe set up a picnic or take your dog to the dog park located within. Asphalt Green sports complex only a few blocks away has a variety of different activities including, swimming, yoga, a soccer field and basketball courts to play a pick up game on. The neighborhood has plenty of delicious restaurants and fun bars for a fun night out. New York's number one hospital in the state, New York Presbyterian Hospital, is located not too far away.

One month free on a 12 month lease, available at full asking rent only for leases that start July 15th or earlier.

Net effective rent is advertised Gross Rent $2,000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/338-e-83rd-st-new-york-ny/311086
Property Id 311086

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5944932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 E 83rd St have any available units?
338 E 83rd St has a unit available for $1,833 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 E 83rd St have?
Some of 338 E 83rd St's amenities include pet friendly, dog park, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 E 83rd St currently offering any rent specials?
338 E 83rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 E 83rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 E 83rd St is pet friendly.
Does 338 E 83rd St offer parking?
No, 338 E 83rd St does not offer parking.
Does 338 E 83rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 E 83rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 E 83rd St have a pool?
No, 338 E 83rd St does not have a pool.
Does 338 E 83rd St have accessible units?
No, 338 E 83rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 338 E 83rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 E 83rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 338 E 83rd St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Barclay Tower
10 Barclay Street
New York, NY 10007
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity