Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:44 AM

337 East 62nd Street

337 East 62nd Street · (917) 498-9762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

337 East 62nd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-D · Avail. now

$3,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
doorman
bike storage
Half month broker fee only. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Apartment #5D is a beautiful one bedroom, one full bathroom residence with north exposure.The separate kitchen features custom Poggenpohl cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and a suite of Miele appliances including a fully vented range hood. The airy living and dining room accesses directly to a large balcony over a quiet, sunny garden courtyard. The spacious bedroom has two great closets and accesses directly to the balcony.

A luxurious full bath features Nublado marble and a custom designed vanity and Grohe fixtures. 5 wide plank white oak floors, floor to ceiling Insulpane windows and custom full height doors throughout allow for maximum sunlight and volume. Washer /dryer with Panasonic Inline Exhaust Vent for maximum comfort and efficiency. The home has been pre-wired to accommodate smart home systems, which allow homeowners to completely integrate audio/video, lighting, window treatments, and HVAC.

The building is located in the highly coveted Lenox Hill area, residents of this boutique, condominium can enjoy a full-time doorman/concierge, a furnished roof deck with sweeping city views, additional storage room, and bicycle storage. 5 minwalking distance to the Q/N/F/R/W/4/5/6 subway lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 East 62nd Street have any available units?
337 East 62nd Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 East 62nd Street have?
Some of 337 East 62nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 East 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
337 East 62nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 East 62nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 337 East 62nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 337 East 62nd Street offer parking?
No, 337 East 62nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 337 East 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 East 62nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 East 62nd Street have a pool?
No, 337 East 62nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 337 East 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 337 East 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 337 East 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 East 62nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
