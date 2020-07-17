337 East 62nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities concierge courtyard doorman bike storage

Half month broker fee only. Available furnished or unfurnished.



Apartment #5D is a beautiful one bedroom, one full bathroom residence with north exposure.The separate kitchen features custom Poggenpohl cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and a suite of Miele appliances including a fully vented range hood. The airy living and dining room accesses directly to a large balcony over a quiet, sunny garden courtyard. The spacious bedroom has two great closets and accesses directly to the balcony.



A luxurious full bath features Nublado marble and a custom designed vanity and Grohe fixtures. 5 wide plank white oak floors, floor to ceiling Insulpane windows and custom full height doors throughout allow for maximum sunlight and volume. Washer /dryer with Panasonic Inline Exhaust Vent for maximum comfort and efficiency. The home has been pre-wired to accommodate smart home systems, which allow homeowners to completely integrate audio/video, lighting, window treatments, and HVAC.



The building is located in the highly coveted Lenox Hill area, residents of this boutique, condominium can enjoy a full-time doorman/concierge, a furnished roof deck with sweeping city views, additional storage room, and bicycle storage. 5 minwalking distance to the Q/N/F/R/W/4/5/6 subway lines.