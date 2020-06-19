All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

335 West 85th Street

335 West 85th Street · (212) 203-8907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Available approx. June 1. Bask in the warmth of southern exposure, exposed brick, gleaming Argentinian palm floors and high ceilings in this unique 1-bedroom home located on a quiet, tree-lined UWS block. Original details, decorative fireplace, great storage, and a bathroom skylight make living here all the more special. This very well-managed and impeccably-maintained brownstone-row coop has a live-in super. Merely seconds from Riverside Park, neighborhood laundromat, and around the corner from bus and subway transportation. A quick 3-flight walk-up gets you to the top floor where you are perched perfectly for work and play! Subject to coop board approval. NO SMOKING POLICY IN THIS BUILDING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 West 85th Street have any available units?
335 West 85th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 335 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 West 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 335 West 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 335 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 335 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 335 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 335 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 335 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 335 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 335 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 West 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 West 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 West 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
