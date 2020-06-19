335 West 85th Street

Amenities

Available approx. June 1. Bask in the warmth of southern exposure, exposed brick, gleaming Argentinian palm floors and high ceilings in this unique 1-bedroom home located on a quiet, tree-lined UWS block. Original details, decorative fireplace, great storage, and a bathroom skylight make living here all the more special. This very well-managed and impeccably-maintained brownstone-row coop has a live-in super. Merely seconds from Riverside Park, neighborhood laundromat, and around the corner from bus and subway transportation. A quick 3-flight walk-up gets you to the top floor where you are perched perfectly for work and play! Subject to coop board approval. NO SMOKING POLICY IN THIS BUILDING