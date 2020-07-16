All apartments in New York
334 East 55th Street

334 East 55th Street · (212) 616-1508
Location

334 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Renovated fully furnished 2 bdr apartment :- Full-size eat-in kitchen with coffee maker, toaster, kitchen utensils etc. - High ceilings and lots of natural light.- Wireless Internet, Flat-screen TV, basic cable, Netflix.- Sofa-bed / sleeping coach.BUILDING:- Apartment is located on the 3rd floor.- Elevator building.- Laundry in the building.LOCATION:- Located on East 55th St and 2nd Ave. - Close to the subway:* E-M-6 at Lexington Av-53 St (0.3 miles)* N-R-4-5-6-W at Lexington Av-59 St (0.37 miles)* E-M-6 at 51st St (0.37 miles)* F-Q at 63rd Street (0.47 miles)* F-Q at Lexington Av (0.54 miles)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 East 55th Street have any available units?
334 East 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 East 55th Street have?
Some of 334 East 55th Street's amenities include recently renovated, elevator, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 East 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
334 East 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 East 55th Street pet-friendly?
No, 334 East 55th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 334 East 55th Street offer parking?
No, 334 East 55th Street does not offer parking.
Does 334 East 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 East 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 East 55th Street have a pool?
No, 334 East 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 334 East 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 334 East 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 334 East 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 East 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
