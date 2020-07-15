333 East 46th Street

Amenities

Brand new to the market! This gorgeous gut renovated one bedroom is located on the 3rd floor with wall to wall windows facing a peaceful tree lined plaza-(Dag Hammarskjold Plaza). Peaceful and quiet location and view . This sun filled one bedroom features new oak flooring and great closet space. The beautifully appointed open kitchen features granite countertops, sleek white cabinetry, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and a Viking Stove. The marble bathroom has been gut renovated and features a custom sink and shower head. Central AC and heat.The building features full time doorman and super, roofdeck, and laundry room. The midtown location is ideal and within close distance to Grand Central Station, 6 train, UN Plaza, Dag Hammarskjold weekly farmer's market, and the East River.Email Jennifer@CRGNYC.com to schedule a viewing or call 516-287-0805.Photos are of Apartment 2A is rented. 3L is just the mirror image with a slightly larger kitchen.NO BROKER FEE on two year lease