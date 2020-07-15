All apartments in New York
333 East 46th Street

Location

333 East 46th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand new to the market! This gorgeous gut renovated one bedroom is located on the 3rd floor with wall to wall windows facing a peaceful tree lined plaza-(Dag Hammarskjold Plaza). Peaceful and quiet location and view . This sun filled one bedroom features new oak flooring and great closet space. The beautifully appointed open kitchen features granite countertops, sleek white cabinetry, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and a Viking Stove. The marble bathroom has been gut renovated and features a custom sink and shower head. Central AC and heat.The building features full time doorman and super, roofdeck, and laundry room. The midtown location is ideal and within close distance to Grand Central Station, 6 train, UN Plaza, Dag Hammarskjold weekly farmer's market, and the East River.Email Jennifer@CRGNYC.com to schedule a viewing or call 516-287-0805.Photos are of Apartment 2A is rented. 3L is just the mirror image with a slightly larger kitchen.NO BROKER FEE on two year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 East 46th Street have any available units?
333 East 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 East 46th Street have?
Some of 333 East 46th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 East 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 East 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 East 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 East 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 333 East 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 East 46th Street offers parking.
Does 333 East 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 East 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 East 46th Street have a pool?
No, 333 East 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 East 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 333 East 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 East 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 East 46th Street has units with dishwashers.
