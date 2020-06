Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

NEW BUILDING !!NEW APARTMENT !!PRIME UES LOCATION!! And *NO FEE!!*2 FULL Large bedrooms with living room!!NO walk up!Less then a MINUTE to 96 train (Q)!!Tons of Natural Light,Plenty of storage space and laundry in the building!!Supermarkets, restaurants and everything you need in a walkingsn. alpha277172