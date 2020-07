Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Inquire for a video! Sunny split bedroom, 2BR & 2BA. Hardwood floors, stone countertops & generous closet space with smart build outs. Front bedroom can accommodate a King bed. Second bedroom can accommodate a Queen or Full. Both bathrooms have a window and are beautiful for spaces for ultimate self care.One flight up. Laundry in the basement.This Yorkville address offers proximity to the lovely lush & waterfront Carl Schurz park as well as a CitiBike station one block away.