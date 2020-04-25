All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

330 West 49th Street

330 West 49th Street · (718) 222-0211
Location

330 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-FW · Avail. now

$2,787

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
key fob access
media room
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment Now Available in Hell's Kitchen + 6 Weeks Free!

This is a beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the center of Hell's Kitchen, featuring a stylish and modern kitchen and brand new bathroom.

Other details include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- White shaker cabinets
- Hardwood floors
- Subway tile
- Keyless entry / intercom
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!

The unit is located in the heart of the Theater District- just steps from the A, C, E and convenient to all the transportation and shopping of Times Square! Endless entertainment and nightlife options abound! 5 star rated TMPL gym is located right across the street, as well as a Citi bike station for cyclist enthusiasts.
Truly a must see- schedule a private appointment today! Call or text Alexis at or email

*Net effective price advertised for 6 weeks free on a 13 moth lease term.
*Photos are of similar unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 West 49th Street have any available units?
330 West 49th Street has a unit available for $2,787 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 West 49th Street have?
Some of 330 West 49th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 West 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 West 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 West 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 West 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 330 West 49th Street offer parking?
No, 330 West 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 West 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 West 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 West 49th Street have a pool?
No, 330 West 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 West 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 330 West 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 West 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 West 49th Street has units with dishwashers.
