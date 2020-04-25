330 West 49th Street

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment Now Available in Hell's Kitchen + 6 Weeks Free!
This is a beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the center of Hell's Kitchen, featuring a stylish and modern kitchen and brand new bathroom.
Other details include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- White shaker cabinets
- Hardwood floors
- Subway tile
- Keyless entry / intercom
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!
The unit is located in the heart of the Theater District- just steps from the A, C, E and convenient to all the transportation and shopping of Times Square! Endless entertainment and nightlife options abound! 5 star rated TMPL gym is located right across the street, as well as a Citi bike station for cyclist enthusiasts.
Truly a must see- schedule a private appointment today! Call or text Alexis at or email
*Net effective price advertised for 6 weeks free on a 13 moth lease term.
*Photos are of similar unit
,NO FEE Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom in Hell's Kitchen- Now Offering 5 Weeks Free!
This is a beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the center of Hell's Kitchen, featuring a stylish and modern kitchen and brand new bathroom.
Other details include:
- New stainless steel appliances
- White shaker cabinets
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Subway tile
- Keyless entry / intercom
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!
The unit is located in the heart of the Theater District- just steps from the A, C, E and convenient to all the transportation and shopping of Times Square! Endless entertainment and nightlife options abound! 5 star rated TMPL gym is located right across the street, as well as a Citi bike station for cyclist enthusiasts.
Truly a must see! To schedule a private appointment, call/text Alexis at (917) 757-0782 or email als@mns.com
*Net effective price advertised for 5 weeks free on a 14mo lease term.
**Pictures are for illustrative purposes and may not be for this exact unit