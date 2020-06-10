All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

330 Spring Street

330 Spring Street · (917) 586-6434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Spring Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-C · Avail. now

$8,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
Ten foot ceilings, white oak floors, floor to ceiling windows and custom finishes make this bright 1,410 square foot two bedroom, two full bath condominium rental the ideal home. This quiet home offers a custom Bulthaup kitchen with Subzero fridge, Viking wine cooler, Miele dishwasher, Kuppersbusch stove (vents directly out), oven and vent and a disposal, large Master suite with five piece Master bath with radiant heat floor, deep soaking tub and large walk in shower, central air and heat and your own Washer/Dryer all the room you need for the ideal two bedroom home in a full service building. The Urban Glass House was designed by Philip Johnson Architects and offers 24-hour doorman, bike room and private gym and is perfectly located where the West Village, Tribeca and SoHo meet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Spring Street have any available units?
330 Spring Street has a unit available for $8,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Spring Street have?
Some of 330 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 330 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 330 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 330 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 330 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
