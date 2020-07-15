All apartments in New York
326 West 19th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

326 West 19th Street

326 West 19th Street · (917) 841-3305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

326 West 19th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful floor-through unit in a Mid Century Townhome located in the heart of Chelsea. VIDEO UPON REQUEST! Only 2 flights up this home offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and has just been renovated a few years ago The large charming and bright living room has exposed brick and faces the tree-lined 19th street. The kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, oven, microwave and fridge. New granite counter tops, glass backsplash and white cabinets complete this space. Both bathrooms have full sized tubs, white tiled walls and flooring allowing for a fresh new look. High ceilings, oversized windows, chocolate brown hardwood floors, recessed lighting and good closet space throughout. Owner will allow shares and guarantors.
THE REAL ESTATE FEE IS NEGOTIABLE

Approximate dimensions: Bedroom 1 Facing South 9'0"x10'8", Bedroom 2 Facing South 10'.5"x 6'9", Bedroom Three Facing North 15'3"x 8'3". Living room 13'4"x 16'0". There is additional square footage in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms.
Immaculately kept common area includes laundry.
Its perfect Chelsea location affords residents easy access to the cafes, restaurants and shops; Minutes walk to the Chelsea Gallery District and Chelsea Market, Meatpacking, and the West Village and so much more.,Beautiful floor-through unit in a Mid Century Townhome located in the heart of Chelsea.Only 2 flights up this home offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and has just been renovated. The large charming and bright living room has exposed brick and faces the tree-lined 19th street. The kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, oven, microwave and fridge. New granite counter tops, glass backsplash and white cabinets complete this space. Both bathrooms have full sized tubs, white tiled walls and flooring allowing for a fresh new look. High ceilings, chocolate brown hardwood floors, recessed lighting and great closet space throughout. Approximate dimensions: Bedroom 1 Facing South 9'0"x10'8", Bedroom 2 Facing South 10'.5"x 6'9", Bedroom Three Facing North 15'3"x 8'3". Living room 13'4"x 16'0". There is additional square footage in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms. Move in tomorrow! Owner will allow shares and guarantor. Immaculately kept common area includes laundry.
***THE ACTUAL RENT IS $5995. PER MONTH. IS $5567.
LANDLORD IS OFFERING ONE MONTH OF FREE RENT ON A 14 MONTH LEASE.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 West 19th Street have any available units?
326 West 19th Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 West 19th Street have?
Some of 326 West 19th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 West 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 West 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 326 West 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 326 West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 326 West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 326 West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 326 West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 326 West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 West 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
