326 West 19th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful floor-through unit in a Mid Century Townhome located in the heart of Chelsea. VIDEO UPON REQUEST! Only 2 flights up this home offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and has just been renovated a few years ago The large charming and bright living room has exposed brick and faces the tree-lined 19th street. The kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, oven, microwave and fridge. New granite counter tops, glass backsplash and white cabinets complete this space. Both bathrooms have full sized tubs, white tiled walls and flooring allowing for a fresh new look. High ceilings, oversized windows, chocolate brown hardwood floors, recessed lighting and good closet space throughout. Owner will allow shares and guarantors.

THE REAL ESTATE FEE IS NEGOTIABLE



Approximate dimensions: Bedroom 1 Facing South 9'0"x10'8", Bedroom 2 Facing South 10'.5"x 6'9", Bedroom Three Facing North 15'3"x 8'3". Living room 13'4"x 16'0". There is additional square footage in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms.

Immaculately kept common area includes laundry.

Its perfect Chelsea location affords residents easy access to the cafes, restaurants and shops; Minutes walk to the Chelsea Gallery District and Chelsea Market, Meatpacking, and the West Village and so much more.,Beautiful floor-through unit in a Mid Century Townhome located in the heart of Chelsea.Only 2 flights up this home offers three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and has just been renovated. The large charming and bright living room has exposed brick and faces the tree-lined 19th street. The kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, oven, microwave and fridge. New granite counter tops, glass backsplash and white cabinets complete this space. Both bathrooms have full sized tubs, white tiled walls and flooring allowing for a fresh new look. High ceilings, chocolate brown hardwood floors, recessed lighting and great closet space throughout. Approximate dimensions: Bedroom 1 Facing South 9'0"x10'8", Bedroom 2 Facing South 10'.5"x 6'9", Bedroom Three Facing North 15'3"x 8'3". Living room 13'4"x 16'0". There is additional square footage in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms. Move in tomorrow! Owner will allow shares and guarantor. Immaculately kept common area includes laundry.

***THE ACTUAL RENT IS $5995. PER MONTH. IS $5567.

LANDLORD IS OFFERING ONE MONTH OF FREE RENT ON A 14 MONTH LEASE.***