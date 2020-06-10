Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

THREE-BEDROOM HOME IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

324 WEST 96TH STREET, APT 3C



YOUR HOME

Welcome home to this lovely, three-bedroom home at 324 West 96th Street. Apartment 3C features generously-sized bedrooms (2 king-size, 1 queen-size), hardwood floors, tile bathroom, and excellent closet space.



YOUR BUILDING

Located conveniently a stone's throw from Riverside Park and a block from 1/2/3 subway lines, 324 West 96th Street is a well-maintained, family-owned 6-story walk-up building with live-in super. Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis and application and approval process is quick and easy.



YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

From picturesque, tree-lined streets, to shopping, cafs, and world-class arts and entertainment venues, the Upper West Side is the celebrated neighborhood for which so many yearn. Enjoy an evening of Shakespeare In The Park, or invite your guests to experience the wonderful American Museum of Natural History & Planetarium. Numerous fitness centers are to be found in the area, and for those with culinary aspirations, who wouldn't be thrilled to have Trader Joe's and WholeFoods within a few blocks?



All listing collateral including but not limited to photographs, floor plans, electronic media, print media, and advertising copy are the sole property of the listing team and firm. The use of any media attached to this listing, in whole or in part, for any purpose including but not limited to reproduction, storage, manipulation, dissemination, digital or otherwise, is protected by copyright. Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.