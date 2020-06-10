All apartments in New York
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:06 AM

324 West 96th Street

324 West 96th Street · (212) 864-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

324 West 96th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
THREE-BEDROOM HOME IN FANTASTIC LOCATION
324 WEST 96TH STREET, APT 3C

YOUR HOME
Welcome home to this lovely, three-bedroom home at 324 West 96th Street. Apartment 3C features generously-sized bedrooms (2 king-size, 1 queen-size), hardwood floors, tile bathroom, and excellent closet space.

YOUR BUILDING
Located conveniently a stone's throw from Riverside Park and a block from 1/2/3 subway lines, 324 West 96th Street is a well-maintained, family-owned 6-story walk-up building with live-in super. Pets are permitted on a case-by-case basis and application and approval process is quick and easy.

YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD
From picturesque, tree-lined streets, to shopping, cafs, and world-class arts and entertainment venues, the Upper West Side is the celebrated neighborhood for which so many yearn. Enjoy an evening of Shakespeare In The Park, or invite your guests to experience the wonderful American Museum of Natural History & Planetarium. Numerous fitness centers are to be found in the area, and for those with culinary aspirations, who wouldn't be thrilled to have Trader Joe's and WholeFoods within a few blocks?

All listing collateral including but not limited to photographs, floor plans, electronic media, print media, and advertising copy are the sole property of the listing team and firm. The use of any media attached to this listing, in whole or in part, for any purpose including but not limited to reproduction, storage, manipulation, dissemination, digital or otherwise, is protected by copyright. Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 West 96th Street have any available units?
324 West 96th Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 324 West 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 West 96th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 West 96th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 West 96th Street is pet friendly.
Does 324 West 96th Street offer parking?
No, 324 West 96th Street does not offer parking.
Does 324 West 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 West 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 West 96th Street have a pool?
No, 324 West 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 West 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 324 West 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 West 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 West 96th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 West 96th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 West 96th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
