Home
/
New York, NY
/
323 West 74th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

323 West 74th Street

323 West 74th Street · (917) 328-2338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

323 West 74th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$9,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
This private, full floor home located within a 30' mansion is the answer to your prayers! A gracious sized wood paneled elevator leads to a glorious south facing sun-flooded living/dining room and open kitchen, offering park and river views! Soaring ceiling, two marble mantled fireplaces, hardwood floors and restored moldings. The grand sized master bedroom is appointed with copious closets, and a gracious master bath plus two additional bedrooms share a second bath.
Other distinguished features include, soaring ceilings, enlarged bay windows, video security, central air conditioning and a full sized washer/dryer. Located in a upper westside prime location, on a quiet west side tree-lined block, across from famed Riverside Park and short walk to the Boat Basin, Fairway Market, Citarella, Zabars, the JCC, as well as Central park!
15% commission to be paid by the tenant.
Offered furnished or unfurnished,This full floor three-bedroom/two-bathroom in a grand Beaux-Art 30' mansion is a stunner! Dripping with original architectural detail, elevator leads to private entrance gallery. Living, dining and kitchen is sun flooded, park and river views with two wood burning fireplaces, original mantles and restored moldings. If you are looking for something grand and gracious yet intimate and quiet, this property is for you. Other amenities include, central air conditioning a full sized washer/dryer. Located in a prime location, on a prime west side tree-lined block, across from famed Riverside Park and short walk to the Boat Basin, Fairway Market, Citarella, and not to forget, Lincoln Center.
Can be delivered furnished or unfurnished.
First Showings begin Monday 6/11/2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 West 74th Street have any available units?
323 West 74th Street has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 West 74th Street have?
Some of 323 West 74th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 West 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
323 West 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 West 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 323 West 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 323 West 74th Street offer parking?
No, 323 West 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 323 West 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 West 74th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 West 74th Street have a pool?
No, 323 West 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 323 West 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 323 West 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 323 West 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 West 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
