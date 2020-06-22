323 West 74th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

This private, full floor home located within a 30' mansion is the answer to your prayers! A gracious sized wood paneled elevator leads to a glorious south facing sun-flooded living/dining room and open kitchen, offering park and river views! Soaring ceiling, two marble mantled fireplaces, hardwood floors and restored moldings. The grand sized master bedroom is appointed with copious closets, and a gracious master bath plus two additional bedrooms share a second bath.

Other distinguished features include, soaring ceilings, enlarged bay windows, video security, central air conditioning and a full sized washer/dryer. Located in a upper westside prime location, on a quiet west side tree-lined block, across from famed Riverside Park and short walk to the Boat Basin, Fairway Market, Citarella, Zabars, the JCC, as well as Central park!

15% commission to be paid by the tenant.

Offered furnished or unfurnished,This full floor three-bedroom/two-bathroom in a grand Beaux-Art 30' mansion is a stunner! Dripping with original architectural detail, elevator leads to private entrance gallery. Living, dining and kitchen is sun flooded, park and river views with two wood burning fireplaces, original mantles and restored moldings. If you are looking for something grand and gracious yet intimate and quiet, this property is for you. Other amenities include, central air conditioning a full sized washer/dryer. Located in a prime location, on a prime west side tree-lined block, across from famed Riverside Park and short walk to the Boat Basin, Fairway Market, Citarella, and not to forget, Lincoln Center.

Can be delivered furnished or unfurnished.

First Showings begin Monday 6/11/2018