Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Call today for a virtual tour!!!



HUGE true two-bedroom apartment in the East Village! Hardwood floors, open linear kitchen! Both bedrooms are queen-sized with closets! Common roof deck access!



This apartment 1F is NOT on the ground floor, the building entry way has several steps upon entering and all units on the "first" floor are NOT ground level.



This apartment features:



-Granite Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Range and Microwave

-Plenty cabinet space

-Wide Plank wood floors

-Fully tiled 4 piece bathroom

-Queen Sized Bedrooms

-Outdoor Space

-Close to Restaurants and Shops-



-Guarantor's allowed

-Easy application and approval