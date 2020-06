Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

No Fee for this TOP floor 2 bedroom walk-up



Railroad apartment with two entrances.



Apartment features:

High ceilings - 9'1"

Top floor (5th)

No neighbors above you

Approx. 950 SF

Hardwood floors

Eat-in kitchen

Full size appliances with D/W

6 closets

Stand-up shower stall

Built in cabinets in bathroom

Exposed brick throughout

North and south exposure

Windowed bathroom and kitchen

Ton of storage space

Small pets ok

King and queen size bedrooms

Apartment comes with A/C units

Corner unit

Skylight in bathroom

French doors

Double sink



Dimensions:

Kitchen: 19'3"x10'

Living Room: 10'7"x9'11"

Bedroom 2: 7'8"x14'7"

Master Bedroom: 11'10"x14'7"

Ceiling height: 9'1"



Building features:

-Pet friendly

-Walk up

-Tenants are responsible for electricity/cooking gas/internet. All other utilities are included

-Nearest Laundromat is downstairs of the building



Applicants must earn combined 40x income. To apply applicants will need to submit an application along with:

www.boldnewyork.com/application

Government issued picture ID

2019 W-2 or tax returns

last two bank statements

last two pay stubs

proof of employment letter (dated in last 6 months)



12 month lease.