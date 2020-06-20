All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

321 East 54th Street

321 East 54th Street · (347) 277-9304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

321 East 54th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8-G · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
Residence 8G is a well laid-out studio with good natural light.

Some of the interior highlights include windowed kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, 9 foot - beamed ceiling and two good size closets.

Building is very well maintained by a full-time, live-in super and a part time doorman that's there from 3-11PM seven days a week. Other great amenities include a planted roof deck with incredible views, a laundry room in the basement along with storage and a bike room.

This address is conveniently located just one block from the E and M trains and a short walk to the 4 and 6 train lines. Wholefoods is just three blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 East 54th Street have any available units?
321 East 54th Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 East 54th Street have?
Some of 321 East 54th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 East 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 East 54th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 East 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 321 East 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 321 East 54th Street offer parking?
No, 321 East 54th Street does not offer parking.
Does 321 East 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 East 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 East 54th Street have a pool?
No, 321 East 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 East 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 321 East 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 East 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 East 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
