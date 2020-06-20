321 East 54th Street

Amenities

Residence 8G is a well laid-out studio with good natural light.



Some of the interior highlights include windowed kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, 9 foot - beamed ceiling and two good size closets.



Building is very well maintained by a full-time, live-in super and a part time doorman that's there from 3-11PM seven days a week. Other great amenities include a planted roof deck with incredible views, a laundry room in the basement along with storage and a bike room.



This address is conveniently located just one block from the E and M trains and a short walk to the 4 and 6 train lines. Wholefoods is just three blocks away.