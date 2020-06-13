Amenities

Welcome to 320 West 84th Street located on historic Edgar Allen Poe Street, one of Manhattan's prettiest brownstone blocks. This prewar beauty features three extraordinary large north-facing windows allowing for views of exquisite brownstones, trees and sky.The lofty entertaining space features a generous living room and separate dining space. There is a substantial closet off the living room. The open yet separate kitchen has a stainless steel refrigerator and stove. There is ample cabinet and counter space creating a comfortable cooking space.The generous and very quiet master bedroom has two closets. The beautiful and recently renovated bathroom is accessible from the main living area.The apartment also features hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings. Situated right off of Riverside Park, this home is also convenient to transportation, shops and restaurants. There in an elevator, a live-in super, a video/voice intercom system, a laundry room, a bike room and a peaceful communal garden and is pet-friendly.This rental requires Coop Board Approval.