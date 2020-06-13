All apartments in New York
320 West 84th Street

320 West 84th Street · (212) 877-8141
Location

320 West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Welcome to 320 West 84th Street located on historic Edgar Allen Poe Street, one of Manhattan's prettiest brownstone blocks. This prewar beauty features three extraordinary large north-facing windows allowing for views of exquisite brownstones, trees and sky.The lofty entertaining space features a generous living room and separate dining space. There is a substantial closet off the living room. The open yet separate kitchen has a stainless steel refrigerator and stove. There is ample cabinet and counter space creating a comfortable cooking space.The generous and very quiet master bedroom has two closets. The beautiful and recently renovated bathroom is accessible from the main living area.The apartment also features hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings. Situated right off of Riverside Park, this home is also convenient to transportation, shops and restaurants. There in an elevator, a live-in super, a video/voice intercom system, a laundry room, a bike room and a peaceful communal garden and is pet-friendly.This rental requires Coop Board Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 West 84th Street have any available units?
320 West 84th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 West 84th Street have?
Some of 320 West 84th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 West 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 West 84th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 West 84th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 West 84th Street is pet friendly.
Does 320 West 84th Street offer parking?
No, 320 West 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 320 West 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 West 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 West 84th Street have a pool?
No, 320 West 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 West 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 320 West 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 West 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 West 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
