Home
/
New York, NY
/
320 West 49th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:45 AM

320 West 49th Street

320 West 49th Street · (646) 750-1989
Location

320 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-RW · Avail. now

$2,423

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
media room
Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment in Hell's Kitchen + Offering 1 Month Free!

This is a 1bed/1bath in the heart of Hell's Kitchen with high-end finishes throughout. The unit features an open-concept kitchen/living area, beautiful new kitchen with custom cabinets + dishwasher, and a stylish new bathroom. Located in a well-maintained building in the Theater District, the apartment is just steps from the A, C, E subway lines and convenient to all the shopping and transportation of Times Square / 42nd St!

Other details include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- Modern white kitchen cabinets
- Quartz counters
- Hardwood floors
- High ceilings
- Subway tile
- Custom walnut vanity
- Deep soaking tub
- Keyless entry & phone-integrated intercom
- Guarantors accepted, pets welcome!

No security deposit this apartment can be rented deposit-free thanks to Rhino. With Rhino, your security deposit is replaced with affordable monthly insurance, no upfront payment required!

Truly a must see- Email to schedule a private showing!

** Rent advertised is net effective for 1 month free on 13 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 West 49th Street have any available units?
320 West 49th Street has a unit available for $2,423 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 West 49th Street have?
Some of 320 West 49th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 West 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
320 West 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 West 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 West 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 320 West 49th Street offer parking?
No, 320 West 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 320 West 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 West 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 West 49th Street have a pool?
No, 320 West 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 320 West 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 320 West 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 320 West 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 West 49th Street has units with dishwashers.
