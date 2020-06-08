320 West 49th Street

Amenities

Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment in Hell's Kitchen + Offering 1 Month Free!



This is a 1bed/1bath in the heart of Hell's Kitchen with high-end finishes throughout. The unit features an open-concept kitchen/living area, beautiful new kitchen with custom cabinets + dishwasher, and a stylish new bathroom. Located in a well-maintained building in the Theater District, the apartment is just steps from the A, C, E subway lines and convenient to all the shopping and transportation of Times Square / 42nd St!



Other details include:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- Modern white kitchen cabinets

- Quartz counters

- Hardwood floors

- High ceilings

- Subway tile

- Custom walnut vanity

- Deep soaking tub

- Keyless entry & phone-integrated intercom

- Guarantors accepted, pets welcome!



No security deposit this apartment can be rented deposit-free thanks to Rhino. With Rhino, your security deposit is replaced with affordable monthly insurance, no upfront payment required!



Truly a must see- Email to schedule a private showing!



** Rent advertised is net effective for 1 month free on 13 month lease.