320 West 49th Street

Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment in Hell's Kitchen + Offering 1 Month Free!
This is a 1bed/1bath in the heart of Hell's Kitchen with high-end finishes throughout. The unit features an open-concept kitchen/living area, beautiful new kitchen with custom cabinets + dishwasher, and a stylish new bathroom. Located in a well-maintained building in the Theater District, the apartment is just steps from the A, C, E subway lines and convenient to all the shopping and transportation of Times Square / 42nd St!
Other details include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- Modern white kitchen cabinets
- Quartz counters
- Hardwood floors
- High ceilings
- Subway tile
- Custom walnut vanity
- Deep soaking tub
- Keyless entry & phone-integrated intercom
- Guarantors accepted, pets welcome!
No security deposit this apartment can be rented deposit-free thanks to Rhino. With Rhino, your security deposit is replaced with affordable monthly insurance, no upfront payment required!
Truly a must see- Email to schedule a private showing!
** Rent advertised is net effective for 1 month free on 13 month lease.