Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

No FeeW/D in unit Very modern, bright, and spacious apartment, for a share or a family. Stainless appliances, marble kitchen and bathroom. Enjoy wooden floors, lots of closet space and state of art amenities. Live walking distances away from major key locations for public transportation, marketplaces, schools, and even food/hospitality/nightlife. For further questions or needs, do not hesitate to contact. Braien O. LSR lsr257521