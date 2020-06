Amenities

GORGEOUS FURNISHED STUDIO w LOFT & WORKING FIREPLACE NEXT TO CENTRAL PARKSOUTHERN EXPOSURE, VIEW TO THE BACKYARD VERY QUITE EXCELLENT NATURAL SUNLIGHT VERY SPACIOUS LOFT CAN BE USED FOR STORAGEWOOD BURNING FIREPLACE DECORATED BRICK WALL HARDWOOD FLOOR OPEN KITCHEN WITH MARBLE COUNTER TOP PLENTY OF KITCHEN CABINETS DISHWASHER GOOD SIZE MARBLE BATHROOM WITH JACUZZI CENTRAL HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING VOICE INTERCOM ELEVATOR LAUNDRYThe owner can include WIFI, cable and electricity etc in rent for additional charge.GREAT LOCATION RIGHT NEXT TO CENTRAL PARK STEPS AWAY FROM SUBWAY (86 ST - B, C line)To see this and other available apartments please email Inna at inna@coutinhoproperties.com Coutinho1344