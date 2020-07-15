32 North Moore Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator internet access

Exceptional fully furnished (not available unfurnished) , full-floor loft in the Oakwood Condominium situated on one of the most coveted blocks in Tribeca. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom plus home office residence is accessed by a private keyed elevator with a private foyer, providing optimal privacy when receiving deliveries. The loft has undergone a comprehensive renovation without compromising the desirable original details, such as the exposed brick wall in the living/dining area. Upon entering, you will be struck by the expansive openness of the loft, complimented by three oversized windows which provide terrific light and old world views. There is a sleek European kitchen with large island, Viking gas range, Gaggenau refrigerator, Miele dishwasher and wine fridge. The large master bedroom has a designer king bedroom set, wall-mounted mirror TV, two large closets, and an ensuite bathroom equipped with a full-size washer/dryer. The second bedroom has two twin beds, wall mounted flat screen smart TV, and walk-in closet. The home office is currently has just the Futon couch the crib was removed. You have complete control over the temperature and lighting of your oasis via central air conditioning and Legrand dimmer switches throughout the home.



Come see for yourself why Tribeca is such a sought-after destination for discerning inhabitants from all over the globe. Available starting March 1, 2019 for a lease term as short as six months and up to one year. Included in rent are gas, electric and FIOS Internet Wi/Fi and TV.