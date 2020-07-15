All apartments in New York
Find more places like 32 North Moore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
32 North Moore Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

32 North Moore Street

32 North Moore Street · (646) 592-1406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

32 North Moore Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$12,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Exceptional fully furnished (not available unfurnished) , full-floor loft in the Oakwood Condominium situated on one of the most coveted blocks in Tribeca. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom plus home office residence is accessed by a private keyed elevator with a private foyer, providing optimal privacy when receiving deliveries. The loft has undergone a comprehensive renovation without compromising the desirable original details, such as the exposed brick wall in the living/dining area. Upon entering, you will be struck by the expansive openness of the loft, complimented by three oversized windows which provide terrific light and old world views. There is a sleek European kitchen with large island, Viking gas range, Gaggenau refrigerator, Miele dishwasher and wine fridge. The large master bedroom has a designer king bedroom set, wall-mounted mirror TV, two large closets, and an ensuite bathroom equipped with a full-size washer/dryer. The second bedroom has two twin beds, wall mounted flat screen smart TV, and walk-in closet. The home office is currently has just the Futon couch the crib was removed. You have complete control over the temperature and lighting of your oasis via central air conditioning and Legrand dimmer switches throughout the home.

Come see for yourself why Tribeca is such a sought-after destination for discerning inhabitants from all over the globe. Available starting March 1, 2019 for a lease term as short as six months and up to one year. Included in rent are gas, electric and FIOS Internet Wi/Fi and TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 North Moore Street have any available units?
32 North Moore Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 North Moore Street have?
Some of 32 North Moore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 North Moore Street currently offering any rent specials?
32 North Moore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 North Moore Street pet-friendly?
No, 32 North Moore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 32 North Moore Street offer parking?
No, 32 North Moore Street does not offer parking.
Does 32 North Moore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 North Moore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 North Moore Street have a pool?
No, 32 North Moore Street does not have a pool.
Does 32 North Moore Street have accessible units?
No, 32 North Moore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32 North Moore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 North Moore Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 32 North Moore Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity