This spacious 3 bedroom unit could easily be converted to 4 and has a completely renovated kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in unit. The modern spa bathroom has updated fixtures and grey and white tile and glass details. Perfect for shares it is just two blocks from the #1 train, near Columbia U and Manhattan School of Music. The southern living area allows for plenty of light.*Owner will pay broker's fee SoveRE78051