Newly renovated four bedroom, two bathroom home in elevator/laundry building. This massive apartment features brand new hardwood flooring throughout and beautiful exposed brick. The apartment masterfully blends pre-war charm with modern functionality. The modern kitchen comes fully equipped wit full size stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, marble countertops and beautiful custom cabinetry. The four bedrooms easily fit queen sized beds with plenty of room to spare. The unit faces west and has oversized windows allowing for great natural light. Best part of all the building is less than two blocks from the 123 Express Station on 96th Street.