New York, NY
311 Greenwich Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

311 Greenwich Street

311 Greenwich Street · (646) 361-6548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
3D Tour: https://player.vimeo.com/video/405756431

Come see this chic studio apartment, in one of the best neighborhoods NYC has to offer! This studio, located in theheart of Tribeca, offers great light and city views, all which can be enjoyed from your private, spacious balcony.

This apartment, with hardwood floors, offers plenty of closet space, and a fluid floor plan to accommodateall of your needs. Both the bathroom and kitchen have been renovated, and include a dishwasher, full size appliances and a microwave.

The buildinghas a 24 hour doorman, live in Super, laundry room, and planted roof deck with river views. Close to the train, and steps from Whole Foods.

Contact me to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Greenwich Street have any available units?
311 Greenwich Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Greenwich Street have?
Some of 311 Greenwich Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Greenwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 Greenwich Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Greenwich Street pet-friendly?
No, 311 Greenwich Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 311 Greenwich Street offer parking?
No, 311 Greenwich Street does not offer parking.
Does 311 Greenwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Greenwich Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Greenwich Street have a pool?
No, 311 Greenwich Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 Greenwich Street have accessible units?
No, 311 Greenwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Greenwich Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Greenwich Street has units with dishwashers.
