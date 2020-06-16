311 Greenwich Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry

3D Tour: https://player.vimeo.com/video/405756431



Come see this chic studio apartment, in one of the best neighborhoods NYC has to offer! This studio, located in theheart of Tribeca, offers great light and city views, all which can be enjoyed from your private, spacious balcony.



This apartment, with hardwood floors, offers plenty of closet space, and a fluid floor plan to accommodateall of your needs. Both the bathroom and kitchen have been renovated, and include a dishwasher, full size appliances and a microwave.



The buildinghas a 24 hour doorman, live in Super, laundry room, and planted roof deck with river views. Close to the train, and steps from Whole Foods.



Contact me to set up a showing!