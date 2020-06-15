310 West 52nd Street

Amenities

A bright, high-floor 1-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath condo in one of Clinton's premier buildings: THE LINK. Situated on the 27th floor and featuring floor to ceiling windows, this unit features triple exposures with open city views and Central Park. The kitchen is in excellent condition and features blue stone countertops, a SubZero refrigerator, a Bosch dishwasher and cooktop oven. The unit features a washer and dryer, hardwood floors, abundant closet space outfitted with California Closet solutions, and central air.The building's amenities include a 24 hour Fitness Center and a beautiful 2500SF Meditation Garden/Sundeck. The LINK is located nearby major subway lines, with easy access to Whole Foods, Central Park and very conveniently located in the theater district and near many great restaurants. 6 month min lease required.