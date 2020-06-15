All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

310 West 52nd Street

310 West 52nd Street · (985) 855-0678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 27A · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 789 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
media room
A bright, high-floor 1-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath condo in one of Clinton's premier buildings: THE LINK. Situated on the 27th floor and featuring floor to ceiling windows, this unit features triple exposures with open city views and Central Park. The kitchen is in excellent condition and features blue stone countertops, a SubZero refrigerator, a Bosch dishwasher and cooktop oven. The unit features a washer and dryer, hardwood floors, abundant closet space outfitted with California Closet solutions, and central air.The building's amenities include a 24 hour Fitness Center and a beautiful 2500SF Meditation Garden/Sundeck. The LINK is located nearby major subway lines, with easy access to Whole Foods, Central Park and very conveniently located in the theater district and near many great restaurants. 6 month min lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 West 52nd Street have any available units?
310 West 52nd Street has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 West 52nd Street have?
Some of 310 West 52nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 West 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 West 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 West 52nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 West 52nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 310 West 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 310 West 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 West 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 West 52nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 West 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 310 West 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 West 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 310 West 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 West 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 West 52nd Street has units with dishwashers.
