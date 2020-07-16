All apartments in New York
Find more places like 31 Stuyvesant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
31 Stuyvesant Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:23 AM

31 Stuyvesant Street

31 Stuyvesant Street · (212) 381-4251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

31 Stuyvesant Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit PARLOR · Avail. now

$3,250

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Paris in New York ! Enjoy townhouse living is this sunny parlor floor in a landmark townhouse built in the 1860's by James Renwick, located in the most charming townhouse block in the Village, Stuyvesant Street, which is the true East to West Street in Manhattan. The unit features a great room with 12' ceilings, period moldings and details, oversized windows facing north and south, original plank wood floors, customized kitchinette and marble bath. Recently renovated and tastefully decorated. Fully furnished! Available immediately for a term of 1, 2, 3 months, up to a year. Sorry no pets. The building is located steps to Astor Place, accessible to several subway lines and trendy boutiques and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Stuyvesant Street have any available units?
31 Stuyvesant Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 31 Stuyvesant Street currently offering any rent specials?
31 Stuyvesant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Stuyvesant Street pet-friendly?
No, 31 Stuyvesant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 31 Stuyvesant Street offer parking?
No, 31 Stuyvesant Street does not offer parking.
Does 31 Stuyvesant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Stuyvesant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Stuyvesant Street have a pool?
No, 31 Stuyvesant Street does not have a pool.
Does 31 Stuyvesant Street have accessible units?
No, 31 Stuyvesant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Stuyvesant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Stuyvesant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Stuyvesant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Stuyvesant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 31 Stuyvesant Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Brittany
1775 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
The Regent
45 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity