31 Stuyvesant Street

Paris in New York ! Enjoy townhouse living is this sunny parlor floor in a landmark townhouse built in the 1860's by James Renwick, located in the most charming townhouse block in the Village, Stuyvesant Street, which is the true East to West Street in Manhattan. The unit features a great room with 12' ceilings, period moldings and details, oversized windows facing north and south, original plank wood floors, customized kitchinette and marble bath. Recently renovated and tastefully decorated. Fully furnished! Available immediately for a term of 1, 2, 3 months, up to a year. Sorry no pets. The building is located steps to Astor Place, accessible to several subway lines and trendy boutiques and restaurants.