Shown by appointment only -- Welcome home to your next two bedroom apartment at 309 East 95th Street. This apartment has plenty of charm as there is exposed brick, high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The living area has a decorative fireplace and can easily fit a couch with additional furniture. The bedrooms can fit full or queen sized beds. There is a large closet in each of the bedrooms with additional overhead storage. The kitchen features full-sized appliances and a breakfast bar.



309 East 95th is a well maintained walk-up building with laundry in the basement. The 2nd Avenue subway (Q) is right around the corner and the 96th Street 6 train is two avenues west of the apartment. There are plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from in the neighborhood.