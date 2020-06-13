306 West 48th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal gym

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge gym

Net Effective Price listed. Offering 3 months free on a 24 month lease, Gross rent is $5,000.



PRIVATE OUTDOOR GLASS TERRACE WITH CENTRAL PARK VIEWS!



Rising 43 stories above Hells Kitchen, icon defines the skyline with its striking architecture and avant-garde design. Each floor is private to only three residences, all of which are positioned on the buildings corners to take advantage of endless views through curtains of glass. Dramatic scenes of the Hudson River, Central Park and the surrounding city unfold at every angle and are enhanced by cascading terraces on nearly two thirds of the residences.



Residences are well appointed with nine foot ceilings and features solid Brazilian cherry wood flooring, digital temperature control solar shades, customizable Elfa closet systems and Bosch washer & dryer. For the food lover, the gourmet Kitchens feature custom wenge cabinetry, granite countertops, waste disposal and KitchenAid/ GE appliances.



Bathroom features imported Italian porcelain tile, wenge vanities and Kohler Water fixtures. Icon's gym is designed for private training with dramatic light through a sky lit glass ceiling, and the latest in body-sculpting equipment. High above the street is a rooftop sundeck hideaway designed for entertaining.