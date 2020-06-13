All apartments in New York
Find more places like 306 West 48th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
306 West 48th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:27 PM

306 West 48th Street

306 W 48th St · (917) 533-7056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

306 W 48th St, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 30-C · Avail. now

$4,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
gym
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
PLEASE SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE VIDEO TOUR OF THE APARTMENT!

Net Effective Price listed. Offering 3 months free on a 24 month lease, Gross rent is $5,000.

PRIVATE OUTDOOR GLASS TERRACE WITH CENTRAL PARK VIEWS!

Rising 43 stories above Hells Kitchen, icon defines the skyline with its striking architecture and avant-garde design. Each floor is private to only three residences, all of which are positioned on the buildings corners to take advantage of endless views through curtains of glass. Dramatic scenes of the Hudson River, Central Park and the surrounding city unfold at every angle and are enhanced by cascading terraces on nearly two thirds of the residences.

Residences are well appointed with nine foot ceilings and features solid Brazilian cherry wood flooring, digital temperature control solar shades, customizable Elfa closet systems and Bosch washer & dryer. For the food lover, the gourmet Kitchens feature custom wenge cabinetry, granite countertops, waste disposal and KitchenAid/ GE appliances.

Bathroom features imported Italian porcelain tile, wenge vanities and Kohler Water fixtures. Icon's gym is designed for private training with dramatic light through a sky lit glass ceiling, and the latest in body-sculpting equipment. High above the street is a rooftop sundeck hideaway designed for entertaining.,Gross price $5150 3 months free on a 24 month lease nets to $4506. Rising 43 stories above Hells Kitchen, icon defines the skyline with its striking architecture and avant-garde design. Each floor is private to only three residences, all of which are positioned on the buildings corners to take advantage of endless views through curtains of glass. Dramatic scenes of the Hudson River, Central Park and the surrounding city unfold at every angle and are enhanced by cascading terraces on nearly two thirds of the residences. Residences are well appointed with nine foot ceilings and features solid Brazilian cherry wood flooring, digital temperature control solar shades, customizable Elfa closet systems and Bosch washer & dryer. For the food lover, the gourmet Kitchens feature custom wenge cabinetry, granite countertops, waste disposal and KitchenAid/ GE appliances. Bathroom features imported Italian porcelain tile, wenge vanities and Kohler Water fixtures. Service is paramount at icon. Concierge service, iconFitness which is designed for private training with dramatic light through a sky lit glass ceiling, and the latest in body-sculpting equipment. High above the street is a rooftop hideaway designed for entertaining with a private sundeck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 West 48th Street have any available units?
306 West 48th Street has a unit available for $4,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 West 48th Street have?
Some of 306 West 48th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 West 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 West 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 West 48th Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 West 48th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 306 West 48th Street offer parking?
No, 306 West 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 306 West 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 West 48th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 West 48th Street have a pool?
No, 306 West 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 West 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 306 West 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 West 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 West 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 306 West 48th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity