305 West 86th Street

Now available for rent! Please contact us for a link to the video. Location, light, space, storagethis apartment checks all the boxes. 15A is an oversized 2200 SF four bedroom apartment with three full bathrooms. 305 West 86th is ideally located one block from Riverside Park, the crosstown bus, train, and Broadway. Spanning the full width of the building, the living room and three huge bedrooms all face south and get excellent light from this 15th floor perch. The side-by-side living room-dining room stretches 35 feet with windows facing north and south. The bright and quiet bedrooms all have great closet space, plus there's a large walk-in closet off the hall currently set up as a small office nook. Handsome herringbone floors and original detail throughout add to the charm of this fabulous apartment. With only one other apartment on 15th floor, you have a very quiet and low-traffic public hallway. 305 West 86th has a live-in super, and doorman from 8am-12am, seven days a week. 1 or 2 year lease. Available immediately. Pet friendly. Owner will install a WD in unit.