Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

305 West 86th Street

305 West 86th Street · (212) 893-1749
Location

305 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15A · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
doorman
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Now available for rent! Please contact us for a link to the video. Location, light, space, storagethis apartment checks all the boxes. 15A is an oversized 2200 SF four bedroom apartment with three full bathrooms. 305 West 86th is ideally located one block from Riverside Park, the crosstown bus, train, and Broadway. Spanning the full width of the building, the living room and three huge bedrooms all face south and get excellent light from this 15th floor perch. The side-by-side living room-dining room stretches 35 feet with windows facing north and south. The bright and quiet bedrooms all have great closet space, plus there's a large walk-in closet off the hall currently set up as a small office nook. Handsome herringbone floors and original detail throughout add to the charm of this fabulous apartment. With only one other apartment on 15th floor, you have a very quiet and low-traffic public hallway. 305 West 86th has a live-in super, and doorman from 8am-12am, seven days a week. 1 or 2 year lease. Available immediately. Pet friendly. Owner will install a WD in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 West 86th Street have any available units?
305 West 86th Street has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 305 West 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 West 86th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 West 86th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 West 86th Street is pet friendly.
Does 305 West 86th Street offer parking?
No, 305 West 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 West 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 West 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 West 86th Street have a pool?
No, 305 West 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 West 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 305 West 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 West 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 West 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 West 86th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 West 86th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
