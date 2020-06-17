All apartments in New York
304 West 92nd Street

304 West 92nd Street · (347) 685-1115
304 West 92nd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
A two bedroom apartment for only $3,350 in a luxury doorman building with a roof deck and laundry room is a true rarity. This apartment boasts a renovated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, and plenty of natural sunlight. This captivating apartment faces south at the back of the building and as such offers a tranquil atmosphere.The spacious living room and bedrooms are generous enough to fit a queen size bed and dresser. Apartment features ample closet space and central air.The building is located on the idyllic 92nd street just a few blocks from the express train. This UWS location lays right in the middle of Central and Riverside Parks, and walking distance to the best shops, restaurants, and bars that the Upper West Side has to offer. This stunning apartment is simply unparalleled. Don't miss out on the chance to make it yours! StoneCrest1141

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 304 West 92nd Street have any available units?
304 West 92nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 West 92nd Street have?
Some of 304 West 92nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 West 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 West 92nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 West 92nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 304 West 92nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 304 West 92nd Street offer parking?
No, 304 West 92nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 304 West 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 West 92nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 West 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 304 West 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 West 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 304 West 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 West 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 West 92nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
