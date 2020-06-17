304 West 92nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry bike storage valet service

A two bedroom apartment for only $3,350 in a luxury doorman building with a roof deck and laundry room is a true rarity. This apartment boasts a renovated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, and plenty of natural sunlight. This captivating apartment faces south at the back of the building and as such offers a tranquil atmosphere.The spacious living room and bedrooms are generous enough to fit a queen size bed and dresser. Apartment features ample closet space and central air.The building is located on the idyllic 92nd street just a few blocks from the express train. This UWS location lays right in the middle of Central and Riverside Parks, and walking distance to the best shops, restaurants, and bars that the Upper West Side has to offer. This stunning apartment is simply unparalleled. Don't miss out on the chance to make it yours! StoneCrest1141