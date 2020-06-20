304 East 65th Street

Amenities

No broker Fee, Unfurnished, No Security Deposit if using sayrhino.com. Open Skyline Views, Large 1 Bedroom with Terrace, Newly Renovated!Come fall in love with this high floor, sun filled, renovated spacious one bedroom corner unit featuring wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows with southwest exposures. The Rio Condominium & Spa is a full service building with a 24 hour doorman and concierge, Fitness Center with gym, 50' indoor lap swimming pool, hot tub, wood sauna, steam shower, planted garden plaza, roof deck, central laundry room, and a live-in super.From the moment you walk in, youll be attracted to the impressive skyline views, stunning both day and night. Apartment 26B is the largest one-bedroom layout in the building and is renovated with a modern and clean aesthetic. Entry closet and a powder room are excellent features but the best feature would be the oversized terrace with entrances from both the Living Room and Bedroom. Western Exposures give beautiful sunsets daily. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite renovated marble bathroom. Located on 65th off 2nd avenue, live in the center of Manhattan next to trendy shops and restaurants, and easy transportation. Youll be just a short walk from the 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R, E, M trains and a citibike station is across the street. Please contact us today to schedule a virtual showing. This apartment wont last long.VIDEO TOUR: https://vimeo.com/420836140