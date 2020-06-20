All apartments in New York
Find more places like 304 East 65th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
304 East 65th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

304 East 65th Street

304 East 65th Street · (917) 930-4210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

304 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 26B · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
No broker Fee, Unfurnished, No Security Deposit if using sayrhino.com. Open Skyline Views, Large 1 Bedroom with Terrace, Newly Renovated!Come fall in love with this high floor, sun filled, renovated spacious one bedroom corner unit featuring wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows with southwest exposures. The Rio Condominium & Spa is a full service building with a 24 hour doorman and concierge, Fitness Center with gym, 50' indoor lap swimming pool, hot tub, wood sauna, steam shower, planted garden plaza, roof deck, central laundry room, and a live-in super.From the moment you walk in, youll be attracted to the impressive skyline views, stunning both day and night. Apartment 26B is the largest one-bedroom layout in the building and is renovated with a modern and clean aesthetic. Entry closet and a powder room are excellent features but the best feature would be the oversized terrace with entrances from both the Living Room and Bedroom. Western Exposures give beautiful sunsets daily. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite renovated marble bathroom. Located on 65th off 2nd avenue, live in the center of Manhattan next to trendy shops and restaurants, and easy transportation. Youll be just a short walk from the 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R, E, M trains and a citibike station is across the street. Please contact us today to schedule a virtual showing. This apartment wont last long.VIDEO TOUR: https://vimeo.com/420836140

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 East 65th Street have any available units?
304 East 65th Street has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 East 65th Street have?
Some of 304 East 65th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 East 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 East 65th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 East 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 304 East 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 304 East 65th Street offer parking?
Yes, 304 East 65th Street does offer parking.
Does 304 East 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 East 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 East 65th Street have a pool?
Yes, 304 East 65th Street has a pool.
Does 304 East 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 304 East 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 East 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 East 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 304 East 65th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity