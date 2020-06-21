301 East 57th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool doorman guest suite yoga

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse doorman pool guest suite sauna yoga

28-F is a south-facing, cozy, one-bedroom apartment with open views. The unit comes furnished or unfurnished and is located near Central Park and Time Warner Center. The apartment features an open kitchen, wooden floors, and great closet space. The living room and bedroom have an optimal layout and each receive plenty of sunlight. This Central Park Place condominium is one of Manhattan's most desirable condos. Services include 24 hr doorman, Health Club with indoor swimming pool, sauna, boxing room, massage room, yoga room, terrace, party room/lounge, and overnight guest suites, and private entrance to subway. Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center are just minutes away! Sorry, no pets.