Last updated June 20 2020 at 3:11 PM

301 East 57th Street

301 East 57th Street · (212) 381-3216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 East 57th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 28F · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
doorman
guest suite
yoga
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
pool
guest suite
sauna
yoga
28-F is a south-facing, cozy, one-bedroom apartment with open views. The unit comes furnished or unfurnished and is located near Central Park and Time Warner Center. The apartment features an open kitchen, wooden floors, and great closet space. The living room and bedroom have an optimal layout and each receive plenty of sunlight. This Central Park Place condominium is one of Manhattan's most desirable condos. Services include 24 hr doorman, Health Club with indoor swimming pool, sauna, boxing room, massage room, yoga room, terrace, party room/lounge, and overnight guest suites, and private entrance to subway. Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center are just minutes away! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 East 57th Street have any available units?
301 East 57th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 East 57th Street have?
Some of 301 East 57th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 East 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 East 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 East 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 East 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 East 57th Street offer parking?
No, 301 East 57th Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 East 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 East 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 East 57th Street have a pool?
Yes, 301 East 57th Street has a pool.
Does 301 East 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 301 East 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 East 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 East 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
